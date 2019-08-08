The cafeteria in the lobby of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, which recently failed its health inspection, not only passed its re-inspection Thursday — it was practically perfect during its new review, according to a county spokesman.
The One Stop Cafe failed its initial inspection on Aug. 1 after an inspector noticed, among other things, an employee with open wounds on their hands preparing food without wearing gloves. The issues highlighted by the inspector earned the cafeteria a score of 61.
County spokesman Joe Sorenson said the re-inspection came back with a score of 100.
"Corrective action was immediately taken to address the issues identified by the health department during the routine inspection on Aug. 1," Sorenson said.
The grab-and-go cafeteria's health inspection earlier in the month raised alarms because of the number of people who work at or pass through GJAC on a daily basis. In addition to being the county's main courthouse, with hundreds of jurors there on a daily basis, it is also the center of the county's government administration.
Multiple county departments, including the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners, have offices in GJAC. U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall's district office is also located in the building.
County officials previously said the cafeteria usually averages a score of 89.6 on its health inspections.
Sorenson said the county and The Smurti Corporation, which operates the One Stop Cafe, plan to make sure it does not fail health inspections in the future.
Employees were brought in the day after the restaurant failed the inspection to go over issues raised in the report and ice machines, another area where the health inspector raised alarms, were repaired. Display coolers where the grab-and-go menu items are placed were also worked on.
"The county will continue to work with The Smurti Corporation to ensure that a high standard of service is provided to jurors, employees and guests at GJAC," Sorenson said.