A brand new farmstand sits on a dirt road on the outskirts of Huson, Montana, population 210. “Out of the way” does not begin to describe this location.
Tracy Potter-Fins, owner of County Rail Farms, sets out the offerings for the farmstand’s second day of life. The first day had resulted in one sale, thanks to her post on Nextdoor, a neighborhood based social network.
Prices are listed at the farmstand, but a sign says to pay as much as you can. In small town Montana, that often isn’t much.
Thanks to the pandemic, Potter-Fins’ marketing plan remains fluid, and her farmstand could play a crucial role beyond its original job as surplus liquidation site.
From a social distancing perspective the first sale could not have gone better. The customer came, shopped and left without any face-to-face or hand-to-hand interactions. In addition to being an unstaffed point of sale, the farmstand will also be a drop-off point for online orders.
Consumers of fresh veggies are considering alternatives. For numerous virus-related reasons, many are looking to take a more active role in their food supply chains. Many are preparing to grow their own, or doubling down on their local food networks.
Whatever your strategy, you now finally have the time to dig that garden or build that chicken coop. The only hitch to pivoting to full blown “Little House on the Prairie” is that if you want an actual chicken for that coop, or seeds for that garden, you’ll have to wait.
Chicken hatcheries are about a month behind the backlog of orders, and seed companies are behind as well, thanks to unprecedented order volume and slower working conditions. Johnny’s Seeds, the lion in the family farm seed space, has suspended sales to non-commercial growers.
Many vegetable farms, meanwhile, are preparing for farmers markets that may or may not be open, restaurant accounts that may or may not exist, and a pent-up demand for plant starts that will test any farmers market’s social distancing and anti-hoarding protocols.
“Most of us don’t know what for sure to do right now,” Potter-Fins says. “We don’t know if we will be able to sell our food, or if people will be able to pay for it. We’re looking at all the different ways that might work to get food into the community.”
At Frank’s Little Farm in Missoula, co-owner Sean McCoy built his stand in 2014.
“The idea is to have something available seven days a week, dawn to dusk, with no staffing cost,” he said. “We stock it and people come serve themselves.”
The Roadside Stand has a locked cash box and an unlocked change box with a bunch of dollar bills. They also accept Venmo.
“The honor system works well, because most people are honest.”
Neighborhood farmstands could become an important link in many new food supply chains — with or without a global pandemic.
The hardest part, Potter-Fins says, is letting them know you exist. While the internet has the potential to bring in the most business, feeding the community remains an essential mission of the farms.
