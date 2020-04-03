If you’re enjoying low(er) carb meals, lettuce wraps are a healthy option. I love fajitas, and romaine leaves are a delicious alternative to tortillas.
You can use chicken or pork for this dish, but we scored a great buy on top round steak, which was already packaged as “fajita steak,” which was a huge time saver. I mixed up a quick marinade for the steak and vegetables. After a few hours in the refrigerator, the steak was ready to cook. By using low-fat cheese and light sour cream, we saved even more calories. This was an extremely satisfying meal, and neither of us missed the tortillas.
Beef Fajita Romaine Lettuce Wraps
• 1 large head of romaine lettuce
Marinade ingredients:
• 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
• 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
• 1 tablespoon honey
• Zest and juice of one lime
• 1/2 teaspoon ground annatto
• 1 teaspoon chili powder
• 1 teaspoon ground coriander
• 1 teaspoon ground cumin
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
• 1/2 teaspoons cayenne
• 1 teaspoon chopped cilantro (or parsley)
Whisk all ingredients in the container you’re going to marinate the meat and vegetables in. Set aside.
Now for the meat and veggies:
• 1 1/2 pounds top round steak, thinly sliced
• 1 medium white or yellow onion, peeled and thinly sliced
• 1 green bell pepper, sliced
• 1 red bell pepper, sliced
• 2 tablespoons minced garlic
• 2 tablespoons minced jalapeño
Heat a large cast-iron skillet on the stove over high heat until a drop of water sizzles. While the skillet heats, remove the core from romaine. Wash lettuce leaves and dry. Set aside.
Using tongs, place the meat and vegetables into the skillet. Discard marinade. Quickly cook the fajita mixture until the beef is cooked and the vegetables are still tender/crisp. Remove from heat.
Divide the fajita mixture evenly between the romaine leaves.
Top with your favorite toppings such as shredded cheese, sour cream, pico, etc.
Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, has been sharing recipes, table decor ideas and advice for fellow foodies and novices on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com, for more than eight years. She won the Duke’s Mayonnaise 100th Anniversary nationwide recipe contest for her Alabama White BBQ Sauce. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram, and at fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.
