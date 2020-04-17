Fleur de Lolly: Experiment with dressings for slaw

Whether you refer to this side dish as coleslaw or simply slaw, it’s a standby at our house. I love to experiment with slaw dressings, and today’s column will feature several of my family’s long-time favorites.
First is my Grandmother Clara’s recipe, which had been kept in her collection of handwritten recipes. I usually shred the cabbage when I make the slaw, but she always chopped hers. No food processor chopping for her because SHE was the food processor.
Miss Clara’s Slaw
• 3 cups roughly chopped green cabbage
• 3 spring onions, thinly sliced (green onions)
• 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
• 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
• 1 tablespoon Mazola corn oil
• A few shakes each of salt and pepper
• 1/2 teaspoon celery seeds
Add to a bowl and stir. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Three Sisters Salad Slaw
Isn’t that an extremely intriguing name for a recipe? It’s basically a slaw made with lettuce instead of cabbage.
Recently, I was able to spend some time with three of my cousins. As is often the case, our talk turned to food, which led to a discussion of a particular slaw that they had enjoyed in years past. Each sister had a different memory of the ingredients.
I took a little bit of each of their recollections along with their favorite ingredients and made my own version. I adore the way family recipes evolve over the years.
• 4 to 6 cups shredded lettuce (torn, sliced or use bagged)
• 1/2 cup mayonnaise
• 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
• 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
• 3/4 cup diced English cucumber
• 3/4 cup diced tomatoes
• 2 green onions, whites and some green, thinly sliced
Place the shredded lettuce in a large serving bowl. In a smaller bowl, combine mayonnaise, vinegar, oil, salt and pepper. Add the cucumber, tomatoes and green onions to the shredded lettuce. Pour dressing over lettuce and vegetables and toss to coat. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Creamy Broccoli Slaw
If you’re unfamiliar with broccoli slaw, look for prepackaged bags in your produce department. Instead of green cabbage, broccoli slaw consists of shredded broccoli stems along with carrots and purple cabbage.
• 1/2 cup mayonnaise
• 2 to 3 tablespoons white wine vinegar
• 2 to 3 tablespoons Creole mustard (or any whole grain mustard)
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 12 ounce bag broccoli slaw
In a large bowl, add the first three ingredients. Whisk to combine. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add broccoli slaw and mix well to combine all ingredients. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, shares recipes and advice on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde. lolly.5, on Instagram, and at fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.
