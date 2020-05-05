Fast & Easy Recipe: Mex-Italian Casserole

Like a lasagna made with south-of-the-border ingredients, this comforting casserole will satisfy everyone at the table.
In a large skillet, heat 1 Tbsp olive oil over medium-high. Brown and crumble 2 lbs 93% lean ground turkey and season with pepper.
Add 2 cups frozen bell pepper and onion blend and cook 2 minutes.
Add 2 cloves chopped garlic and cook 1 minute.
Stir in 1 (15-oz) can diced tomatoes with green chiles, 1 (8-oz) can tomato sauce with Italian herbs and 2 tsp Italian seasoning; remove from heat.
In a 3-quart casserole dish, layer one-third of the meat mixture, half a (16-oz) can drained, rinsed white beans and 1/3 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese.
Repeat layering, finishing with meat and cheese for the third layer. Bake at 350°F for 40 minutes.
Serves 8
