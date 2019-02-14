Explore Gwinnett to host Seoul of the South restaurant tours

Those looking to experience genuine Korean culture without the 16-hour flight can look no further than Explore Gwinnett’s Seoul of the South Korean restaurant tour.
The tour, which will explore authentic Asian cuisine and culture, will visit four local restaurants and bakeries.
Participants will start the day at Explore Gwinnett’s office in Duluth and travel by trolley to the restaurants.
Tours are available on the third Saturday of each month from May to September from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The $50 per person cost includes transportation, food and a special swag bag.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit exploregwinnett.org/seoulofthesouth.