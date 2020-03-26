Serves: 4 to 6
Ingredients
- Pie dough
- 2 cans of peaches in syrup (13 ounces each)
- 1 whole stick of unsalted butter
- 1 cup white sugar
- 1/2 cup light brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon corn starch
- 1/2 teaspoon allspice
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
Steps
Pre heat over to 375 degrees.
In a heavy bottom pot combine canned peaches with their syrup and one stick of butter. Cook over medium heat until peaches begin to gently boil, about 7 minutes.
Add in both sugars, as well as cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice vanilla extract and corn starch. Continue cooking until mixture thickens. About 10 minutes.
Separately, prepare pie dough and roll out two separate sheets. Place one sheet on the bottom of a deep baking dish generously coated in non-stick spray.
Remove peaches and juices from heat and pour into baking dish. Top with remaining layer of pie dough.
Bake for 45 minutes until crust is golden brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.