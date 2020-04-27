Serves: 1 cup
Ingredients
- 2 cups balsamic vinegar
- 2 cups Worcestershire sauce
- 1/4 cup ketchup
- 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
Directions
In a medium saucepan, combine all of the ingredients and place over medium heat. Bring to a simmer and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is very thick and has reduced to one-fourth of its original volume.
Once the sauce has thickened, remove from the heat and let cool. Transfer to a separate container and refrigerate until ready to serve.
