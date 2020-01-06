Duluth-based Crave Pie Studio is expanding and will also offer its seasonal, homemade pies in downtown Alpharetta.
Alpharetta City Center announced Monday the pie bakery, which is owned and operated by Briana Carson, is the latest tenant to open its doors at the shopping center. It has joined the development’s more than 30 locally owned retailers and restaurants.
“Crave Pie has had tremendous success in Duluth, and we are confident the concept will be well-received by the Alpharetta community,” Ashley Majors, property manager at Alpharetta City Center, said about the 9-year-old concept. “We are proud Crave Pie has selected Alpharetta City Center for its second home and look forward to introducing this sweet new experience to the market.”
Crave Pie offers a variety of five and 10-inch pies skillfully crafted with fresh, seasonal ingredients, as well as quiche, pot pies, crusts and pie accessories. Its menu features several signature flavors such as Chocolate Chess, Maple Pecan and Dutch Apple, along with a changing selection of fruit pies, creams and custards. Custom orders can also be placed for pies in various sizes and seasonal flavors.
Crave Pie in Duluth opened in 2010 when Carson decided to go to culinary school and discovered her love of all things pie. She was recently featured on "The Today Show," where she shared her maple-pecan pie recipe and competed in an on-air pie baking competition. She has also been featured in Forbes and Thrillist.
With this new location along Commerce Street in the heart of the 26-acre mixed-use development, Carson aims to once again create a community-driven gathering place where both friends and strangers can bond. Alpharetta City Center, in partnership with the city of Alpharetta, expands the existing downtown historic district by six blocks and is home to Alpharetta’s new city hall, luxury living community Amorance, and more than 30 shops and restaurants.
“I cherish being part of a community where people feel like they can make our pies a part of their traditions,” Carson said. “I want to create an intimate environment similar to what we have in Duluth and use it to nurture relationships with people who visit us at Alpharetta City Center. Pie is the ultimate comfort food, and downtown Alpharetta is the perfect place to elevate pie back to its rightful place as America’s dessert.”
In addition to its daily offerings, Crave Pie plans to host pie baking classes at its new location. Carson will also debut the studio’s “Happie Camper” food truck and mobile catering shop in the North Fulton market. Alpharetta City Center will also welcome Carson Kitchen in early 2020, marking the culmination of the development.
To learn more about happenings at Alpharetta City Center, visit citycenteralpharetta.com or follow the mixed-use destination on Instagram and Facebook.