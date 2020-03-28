As the outbreak of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 continues to spread across Gwinnett County and the rest of the world, Crave Pie Studio owner Briana Carson is asking the community to help her serve some tasty love to people working on a "front line" in the fight against the disease and meet community needs.
Crave Pie Studio is asking customers to make donations online to cover the costs of mini pies that will be given to people such as health care workers, first responders, nursing home workers and cooperative ministry workers in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic as a way of thanking them for their service.
The effort will allow the community simultaneously help in two ways: they'll be supporting Crave Pie Studio's employees during a difficult time for small businesses while also helping community servants whose jobs put them at an increased risk of being exposed to COVID-19.
"I'm asking if you would be interested in partnering with us to the front line first responders who are dealing with the COVID-19 crisis," Carson said in a video on the Crave Pie Studio Instagram page. "What it will look like is that you'll go to our website and purchase a mini pie, or multiple mini pies, and then we will bake the pies and deliver them to hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, infant shelters.
"By doing this, you'll not only help first responders in the community who are dealing with this crisis, but you'll also be helping a small business and helping a small business' employees stay employed."
The effort is part of the "Pie It Forward" effort Carson launched last fall when she and her staff made and delivered pies to firefighters to thank them for saving her business from a fire that damaged a neighboring restaurant.
The donations are $7.50 per mini pie. Carson said anyone who is interested in making a donation to cover the cost of a pie can do so at bit.ly/33LJpGO.
Carson told the Daily Post that the first batch of pies went out Thursday, with deliveries to workers at Northside Hospital-Duluth, the North Gwinnett Co-Op and Gwinnett County Fire Station No. 7. In all, 125 pies went out, Crave Pie Studio's owner said.
"The response so far has been amazing," Carson said. "People have told me how happy they feel to be able to have an impact and honor the front line responders while being at home."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.