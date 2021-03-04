Florida's Funky Buddha brewery is well known in the craft beer industry. Now the company is hoping to make the same mark in the hard seltzer game, with its new line now available in 10 markets, including Georgia.
Funky Buddha Premium Hard Seltzer (4.5% ABV) has been available in Florida, but its distribution now includes Alabama, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.
The Premium Hard Seltzers, which began being distributed in its new markets March 1, come in a variety pack of four flavors: Tropical Mango Guava, Lush Key Lime Cherry, Juicy Blood Orange, and Crisp Pink Grapefruit.
Additionally, the brand plans to launch a second variety pack of new tropical flavors exclusively in the state of Florida beginning on March 15. The 12-pack will offer four new “funktastic” tropical flavors including Exotic Passionfruit Dragon Fruit, Smooth Pineapple Coconut, Tangy Kiwi Tangerine, and Bright Starfruit.
“Our seltzers have demonstrated enormous success in Florida, and now we are excited to introduce our extraordinary brand to additional markets throughout the Southeastern U.S.,” said KC Sentz, co-founder of Funky Buddha Brewery. “With our unique take on flavor and funky personality, we are prepared and ready to become the top regional seltzer throughout the Southeast.”
To find retailers who carry Funky Buddha seltzers, go to https://find.funkybuddhabrewery.com.
Created by brothers KC and Ryan Sentz in 2010, Funky Buddha Brewery has been brewing up unconventional-yet-exceptional ales that push the boundaries of beverage. In May of 2020, they launched Premium Hard Seltzer in their home state of Florida with plans to expand the product line across the Southeast. Its Premium Hard Seltzer is brewed with cane sugar and agave.
