Duluth recently announced its 2023 event schedule which features many favorites the city is known for in addition to a concert by A1A: The Original Jimmy Buffett tribute band and the return of Viva Las Duluth.
The city’s event season kicks off in March with the Duluth Farmers & Artisan Market. In addition to shopping with local vendors on the second and fourth Sunday of every month through November, each market features live music.
Among the highlights:
Flicks on the Bricks returns with a free movie under the stars on Aug. 4 and 18.
Fridays-N-Duluth (FND) kicks off May 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Downtown Duluth and runs through the end of July. FND will feature live music, food trucks and vendors. Themed nights will return on Fridays that fall on an even date. Themes will include Dog Days of Summer, Pride, Kick-Off to the Fourth, Whimsical Wonderland and International Night.
The Lantern Parade will be included in International Night on July 28.
City officials said signature events such as Back-to-School Bubblepalooza, Howl on the Green, Deck the Hall and Cookies & Cocoa with Santa will all be back for 2023.
Other community favorites returning this year include Duluth Derby Day, Duluth on Tap, the Duluth Spring Arts Festival, Duluth Rotary Car Show, Good Word Brewing (GWB) Presents Little Beer, S.T.E.A.M. and GWB Presents Les Bon.
Duluth’s Art Month will take place in August. Art-centered activities will include Seek Duluth, a community art project, various art classes at the Festival Center, the DFAL Art Walk and more. New to the Art Month lineup is a Chalk Art Festival on Aug. 11. Both experienced and armature artists are invited to participate.
A1A will headline the Summer Stage Concert on Aug. 12. Night at the Red Clay (formerly Cinema at the Red Clay) will continue in 2023 with an added twist — in addition to movie nights, there will be free concerts and comedy shows at the Red Clay Music Foundry.
The city will bring back the Las Vegas glitz and glam on July 8 at Viva Las Duluth. The main stage will play host to all your favorite Vegas strip performances, including magicians, cirque-style dancers and impersonators.
Pop-up events remain a popular addition to the lineup. A Valentine’s Day pop-up is scheduled for Feb. 14 from 4 to 8 p.m. and will feature Nancy’s Flower Truck, live music and a photo-op.
