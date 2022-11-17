If you find yourself disliking everyone in Hulu's too precious "Fleishman is in Trouble," don't worry, because it's not clear they like themselves. Author Taffy Brodesser-Akner has adapted her book into a limited series with its literary conventions intact, but the result is a frustrating showcase for very good actors as very whiny characters, including Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan and Claire Danes.

Brodesser-Akner writes for the New York Times magazine, which becomes readily apparent in this Manhattan-centered story about the angst-ridden well to do, which approximates what the Times' Sunday Styles section would look like if it sprouted legs. While the narrative finally reaches a semi-relatable place, egad, it's a long, self-absorbed slog over eight episodes to get there.