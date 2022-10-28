One Tuesday afternoon in 2017, the phone rang at my desk in CNN Center. On the line was a woman who told me, "James Brown did not die the way they said he died. And I have proof of it." The caller's name was Jacque Hollander. She was a singer for the Carson & Barnes Circus.

The circus singer made one wild claim after another. I took a few notes and politely ended the call. Even if she was telling the truth, I couldn't imagine how she would prove it. James Brown, one of the greatest entertainers in American history, died at a hospital in Atlanta in 2006, officially of natural causes. I had no reason to suspect foul play.