Bubble tea lovers have a reason to be at Mall of Georgia at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
Drink and dessert shop Kokee Tea will celebrate its grand opening by giving the first 200 guests a free drink of choice — limited to one per person.
Kokee Tea offers specialty beverages and desserts such as bubble tea, ice blends, pastries and more in the 1,450 square-foot location on the upper level near Macy’s.
The free grand opening event is from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The closest entrance is between Dillards and Lens Crafters.