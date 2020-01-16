Gwinnett residents will have a chance to win free tacos for year later this month — if they can get to new Del Taco locations that will be opening in the area, including restaurants in Lawrenceville and Loganville.
Del Taco said the first 100 people in line at 10 a.m. in the dining rooms at four stores opening Jan. 25 will get a one-year supply of the Del Taco, which is the restaurant’s namesake product.
The Lawrenceville restaurant is located at 825 Duluth Highway — which is the former Pollo Tropical location — and the Loganville restaurant is located at 3975 Atlanta Highway.
The free tacos for a year offer will also be available Jan. 25 at restaurants located at 1714 Highway 138 SE in Conyers and 4227 Lavista Road in Tucker.
The offer is set up that the first 100 customers at each store will be entered into the Free Taco Society, but that does not mean unlimited tacos for a year. They will be limited to two free tacos each week for a year.
“Del Taco has built a loyal following across Atlanta over the years by offering an unbeatable combination of fresh food, served fast and at a tremendous value,” said Barry Westrum, who is Del Taco’s chief marketing officer.
“The Del Taco is our best-selling taco, made with seasoned beef and hand-grated cheddar cheese, and we wanted to do something special for these communities by offering 100 guests at each location the chance to win free tacos for a year!”
Official rules can be found at deltaco.com/freetacosociety_officialrules.
