Lawrenceville's Merry Little Christmas Experience and Fireworks Show will be held Saturday. Lawrenceville will ring in the holidays with a fireworks show this Saturday during the city's Merry Little Christmas Experience.The event, which starts at noon, will culminate with a fireworks show scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. In between there will be lots to do, including:♦ Shopping at a holiday market at the Lawrenceville Lawn.♦ Visiting with Santa and his reindeer ♦ Enjoying holiday music.♦ Watching a holiday ice sculptor.Blankets and chairs are encouraged for the fireworks show. 