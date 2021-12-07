Lawrenceville will ring in the holidays with a fireworks show this Saturday during the city’s Merry Little Christmas Experience.

The event, which starts at noon, will culminate with a fireworks show scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. In between there will be lots to do, including:

♦ Shopping at a holiday market at the Lawrenceville Lawn.

♦ Visiting with Santa and his reindeer

♦ Enjoying holiday music.

♦ Watching a holiday ice sculptor.

Blankets and chairs are encouraged for the fireworks show.

