Finding a star for 'Wednesday' who embodies 'Family' values with her own kooky twist

Jenna Ortega plays the lead character in Netflix's new Addams Family-based series "Wednesday."

 Courtesy Of Netflix

There was a lot riding on the casting choice for the titular character of the new Netfilx series "Wednesday." In addition to someone who could pull off creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky, the role of raven-haired, pigtail-braided Wednesday Addams needed to go to a young actress who could rise to the occasion of playing a character from such an iconic property.

"It's always a little bit daunting when you start a process with such legacy and storied roles around it," casting director John Papsidera said in a chat with CNN.