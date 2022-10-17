After years of being pitted against each other by fans and the media, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez want the world to know there is no bad blood between them.

The model and the pop star attended the second annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, where they posed together to put rumors of a feud to bed.

CNN's Lisa Respers France and Chloe Melas contributed to this report.