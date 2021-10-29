Fetty Wap arrested at CitiField By Lisa Respers France and Melanie Schuman, CNN Oct 29, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fetty Wap was arrested Thursday in New York City, according to a law enforcement source.The rapper and recording artist, whose given name is William Junior Maxwell II, is expected to be arraigned on Friday on federal drug charges, according to the source.Maxwell was arrested at CitiField which is home to the New York Mets. In 2016 he was arrested by Cedar Grove, New Jersey police in July after a traffic stop and months later brought a stack of $175,000 in cash to court to pay any potential fines.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! 