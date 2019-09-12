Lawrenceville’s rib festival will have a new look this weekend, but with the same delicious food and toe-tapping music that attendees have come to expect.
The event formerly known as Rock’n Ribville is now Rock’n the Ville’s Car-B-Ques & Brews, and it will have a new format that will include a car show. It all starts at 1 p.m. Saturday and goes until 8 p.m.
In addition to the cars and the food, country star Joe Diffie will headline the musical entertainment, which will also include Loganville resident Jordan Rager and R&B Inc. Diffie is scheduled to take the stage at 6:30 p.m.
“In the tradition of Rock’n Ribville, Car-B-Ques & Brews will bring together incredible live entertainment, classic cars, fun and games for the kids, cold beverages and mouth-watering BBQ of all kinds as the city of Lawrenceville celebrates another amazing year in Gwinnett’s County seat,” city officials said in announcing the newly named event.
City officials say they expect up to 15,000 people to attend Saturday’s event, which will feature the car show from 1 to 5 p.m.