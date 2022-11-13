A holiday tradition at Fernbank Museum returns on Nov. 19 when the annual “Winter Wonderland: Celebrations & Traditions Around the World” exhibition opens.
The exhibit, which runs through Jan. 6, is in its 13th year and will span two floors of the museum, showcasing different decorated trees and display cases that recognize various celebrations, events and cultural traditions from around the world.
“We are excited to once again work with our cultural partners to offer this fun and educational holiday experience,” said Dr. Bobbi Hohmann, McClatchey Curator and Vice President of Programming and Collections. “The exhibit provides many opportunities for our guests to learn about cultural traditions and the diversity that is represented, both in Atlanta and across the globe.”
Fernbank officials said there are multiple cultural partners participating in Fernbank’s “Winter Wonderland” exhibition, including contributions from local consulates and community partners. These groups have joined together to make the signature exhibit possible.
More than 25 cultural partners have confirmed their participation with Fernbank for “Winter Wonderland,” including Ghana, Switzerland, Mexico, Argentina, Lativa, Philippines, India and Costa Rica.
While popularly celebrated holidays such as Christmas, Hanukkah and Dia de los Muertos will be represented, so will secular traditions and events. Regional arts, crafts and dazzling ornament displays will abound, including items like traditional textiles, kites, handmade dolls, origami and more.
There will also be a scavenger hunt that allows visitors to explore the different displays in a fun and unique way. The scavenger hunt will be available online as well as near Fernbank’s entrance for physical copies.
The exhibition is sponsored by the Nissan Foundation.
