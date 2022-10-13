Fernbank Museum’s latest giant screen movie lets you join NASA astronauts as they venture underwater in to train for spacewalks on the International Space Station in “Astronaut: Ocean to Orbit.”

Directed by Emmy award-winning cinematographer Jonathan Bird, the film follows astronauts Chris Cassidy and Jeanette Epps on two different underwater training facilities and reveals the ways NASA uses these environments to give its astronauts experiences similar to those in space.