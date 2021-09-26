Are you already in the mood for fall and Halloween? Then Fernbank is ready for you.
The museum’s popular Woodland Spirts exhibit is back and running through Nov. 7, giving guests the chance to come face-to-face with dozens of ghostly “visitors” lurking among the trails outside in WildWoods and Fernbank Forest.
The exhibit opened Sept. 18 for its fourth year, and museum officials said there will be new experiences this year to go with the old.
“As guests wander throughout Fernbank’s outdoor areas, they will cross paths with spirits who were unable to let go of the physical world and appear in the shadows, up in the trees and waiting in plain sight for their next scare,” the museum said in a press release.
The sculptures were imagined by Fernbank and created by local Atlanta artist Laura Lewis.
Ghastly encounters include a stroll through Haunted Outpost, where spiders, skeletons, bats and more spirits have taken over Adventure Outpost. For those who want to immerse themselves in the seasonal feel, Nature Stories has transformed into Harvest Stories, where scarecrows and pumpkins are spread throughout for the perfect fall experience.
For a mini “Little Shop of Horrors” find your way to the Monster Garden in Nature Gallery.
Fernbank officials said new to this year’s Woodland Spirts is “Nocturnal Activity: Life After Dark” which can also be found in Nature Gallery. Explore what goes on when the sun goes down as you discover the lifestyles of nocturnal animals and night-blooming plants. Featured animals include bats, owls, scorpions, raccoons, moths, opossums, frogs, toads and more.
Featured as part of the Supernatural Science Series, Woodland Spirits provides daily seasonal Halloween experiences, with additional events and programming to capture the full Halloween vibe, including:
♦ Forest night walks, where guests can take a guided night-time tour of Fernbank’s outdoor space Fernbank Forest with a Fernbank educator.
Night walks are available for separate purchase on Oct. 1, Oct. 8 (in conjunction with Fernbank After Dark) and Oct. 23 (in conjunction with Ghostly Gatherings).
♦ Five family-friendly programming mornings include “Antarctic Dinosaurs Opening Day” on Oct. 9, “Creepy Crawlies” on Oct. 16, “Bugs, Bats and Bones” on Oct. 23 and the return of “Dino Trick-or-Treat” on Oct. 30.
For the 21-and-over crowd, the museum offers “Fernbank After Dark: Poisons and Potions” which offers after-hours access to all of Fernbank’s exhibits, including entry to Fernbank’s new special exhibition “Antarctic Dinosaurs.” Fernbank After Dark is offered from 7 p.m. to 11p.m. on Oct. 8.
“Ghostly Gatherings” offers a fun event featuring evening hours at Fernbank, including special access to Woodland Spirits as well as themed interactive activities, adult beverages and special snacks for purchase. Ghostly Gatherings is offered Oct. 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and costs $10 for members and$20 for non-members).
“Fright Night” is for ages 21 and older and features a costume contest, access to indoor and outdoor exhibits, specialty drinks, as well as small bites available for purchase. It will take place Oct. 29 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. It costs $21.95 for both members and non-members.
To purchase general admission and event tickets as well as see the full calendar of events, evening hours, and safety precautions, go to FernbankMuseum.org.
Woodland Spirits is sponsored by the Isdell Family Foundation.
