Celebrate the holiday season at Fernbank Museum with the 10th anniversary of the special exhibition “Winter Wonderland: Celebrations & Traditions Around the World.”
“Winter Wonderland” features 30 displays decorated by local cultural partners, including two floors of holiday trees and case displays that recognize various celebrations, such as Christmas and Hanukkah, as well as traditions, events and practices from around the world, according to a news release. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 12.
Want a challenge during your visit? Pick up a copy of the self-guided photo scavenger hunt and search for unique ornaments and other objects throughout the exhibit.
Cultural partners participating in Fernbank’s 10th anniversary of “Winter Wonderland” include more than 30 consulates and community partners representing five continents, the news release states. Lead support for cultural learning is provided by the Nissan Foundation, Primerica and Publix Super Market Charities.
Admission to “Winter Wonderland” is included with general museum admission. Fernbank is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Guests can also experience the exhibit at Fernbank After Dark: Holiday Party from 7 to 11 p.m. Dec. 13. Fernbank After Dark is open to adults who are 21 and older. Fernbank After Dark tickets are $14.95 for members and $19.95 for non-members.
Other special exhibitions currently on display include “Traveling the Silk Road,” which includes the sights, sounds and stories of the greatest trading route in history, and “68 Voces/Voices,” an animated artistic series narrated in 68 Mexican indigenous languages. The Silk Road exhibit is open through Jan. 5, and 68 Voces is open through Feb. 1.
Museum admission is free for members and $20 for adults, $19 for seniors ages 65 and up, and $18 for children ages 3 to 12.
Fernbank is located at 767 Clifton Road N.E. in Atlanta and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum will be closed Dec. 25 and will open at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, following the ticketed Noon Year’s Eve event.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit fernbankmuseum.org or call 404-929-6400.