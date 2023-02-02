Fernbank Museum continues to celebrate its 30th Anniversary this year with special exhibits, giant screen films, themed Discovery Days, nighttime nature adventures in WildWoods: AGLOW, Fernbank After Dark adult science nights and more.

Fernbank kicked off the year with the new giant screen film, “Fungi: Web of Life,” which opened on Jan. 7. This film follows scientists to forests in Tasmania and China as theymsearch for unique lifeforms, including bioluminescent mushrooms, that could help solve some of humanity’s most urgent problems.