Already run through stuff on Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, and looking for something else to watch while sheltering-in-place because of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic?
Fernbank Museum has some suggestions for movies to stream.
The museum announced it is making some of its "fan-favorite" films available to stream online. It is part of the Museum at Home initiative where Museums are proving education content online to let visitors take virtual trips to the museums, which are closed because of the pandemic.
"We miss seeing you and being able to share the Fernbank experience with each of you in person," museum officials said in an email to supporters. "As part of our Museum at Home initiative, we invite you to enjoy some fan-favorite movies from the comfort of home on your favorite streaming device."
There are three films that Fernbank is making available online. They include "Dinosaurs Alive!," "Mummies" and "Wild Ocean."
"Thank you for your continued patience during this time," Fernbank officials said. "When we are able to safely re-open, we will let you know. We look forward to being able to see you face-to-face again."
"Dinosaurs Alive!" can be viewed at vimeo.com/401066917, "Mummies" can be viewed at vimeo.com/400675981 and "Wild Ocean" can be viewed at vimeo.com/401065415.
Fernbank's other Museum at Home programming can be found at www.fernbankmuseum.org/museumathome.
