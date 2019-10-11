Families or singles looking for something to do during the month of October will have plenty of options for Halloween-related activities at Fernbank Museum.
The museum announced it is hosting several activities and exhibits during the month of October, ranging from an outdoor woodland spirits installation, “weird science” exhibits, after-hours events, a Fright Night and trick-or-treating.
A couple of the activities, namely Fright Night and Fernbank After Dark: Weird Science, are for guests over 21 only.
The line up of activities includes:
Woodland Spirits,♦ which has already started and will continue until Nov. 17. Ghostly figures will be in the trees and hidden in other places along the trail with 20 new animal apparitions added this year.
Fernbank after Dark: Weird Science♦ , for patrons over 21, from 7 until 11 p.m. Oct. 11. It will include hands-on activities and experiments.
♦ Ghostly Gatherings♦ , which is for patrons of all ages, from 6 until 9 p.m. Oct. 13, Oct. 20 and Oct. 27. It will be a chance for families to go on the Woodland Spirits trail at night and enjoy live music and scary storytelling as well as hands-on activities.
♦ Fright Night♦ , which is for patrons over 21, from 7 until 11 p.m. Oct. 25. It includes a costume contest and opportunities to go on the Woodland Spirits trail.
♦ Dinosaur Trick-or-Treat, which is for families, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Oct. 26. Families are encouraged to wear costumes, visit a photo stop inspired by Jurassic Park, do trick-or-treating, have a Halloween animal encounter and meet supernatural creatures.♦
A special 31% off admission special for visitors who come to the museum wearing a costume on Halloween.
Fernbank is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily and is located at 767 Clifton Road in Atlanta. Tickets can be purchased at fernbankmuseum.org or by calling 404-929-6400.