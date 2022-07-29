Visitors can take a deep dive into the planet’s spectacular underwater world in the giant screen documentary “Secrets of the Sea” which makes its world premiere Aug. 6 at Fernbank Museum.

Directed and produced by award-winning filmmakers Howard Hall, Michele Hall and Jonathan Bird, the film highlights some of the strangest and most spectacular creatures who call the ocean home.

