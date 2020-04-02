Visitors can’t go to museums and other attractions across metro Atlanta right now because of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19, so 11 museums and attractions are going to the visitors.
Via the Internet, that is.
A group of attractions in Atlanta, including Fernbank Museum, is teaming up to offer educators a way to explore their collections and exhibits through a series of online activities, including virtual field trips. The participating attractions cover a cross section of interests, from science and art to history and sports.
“Although the physical doors to Atlanta’s iconic cultural destinations are closed, curiosity continues to thrive online,” the group, calling itself ATL Museums at Home, said in a statement. “Atlanta’s top attractions are joining together to provide virtual experiences to the community — including educators teaching remotely — for free.”
The virtual activities are available through ATLMuseumsatHome.org, as well as the websites for participating organizations and on social media using #ATLMuseumsatHome.
The participating attractions include: The Atlanta Botanical Garden; Atlanta History Center; Breman Museum; Children’s Museum of Atlanta; College Football Hall of Fame; Fernbank Museum, 3D Theater and Forest; Georgia Aquarium; High Museum of Art; Michael C. Carlos Museum of Emory University; National Center for Civil and Human Rights; and Zoo Atlanta.
Special content will be posted on social media and on participating websites throughout the week by the participating institutions. That content will culminate in “virtual field trips” that will take place on Fridays.
The first virtual field trip took place Friday morning.
“A variety of activities and experiences allows audiences to take a virtual field trip or enjoy a virtual spring break around the city from home,” ATL Museums at Home officials said. “Since many plans were cancelled or rescheduled due to COVID-19, this programming still allows all communities to participate in meaningful and fun digital experiences together.”
