Peachtree Corners residents will gain a new place to get a salad this week.

Chopt Creative Salad Company will open a new 2,521-square-foot location in The Forum Peachtree Corners shopping center on Wednesday. The fast-casual salad restaurant will give residents a sneak peak of the new eatery on Tuesday, however, when it hosts a charity event to benefit HOPE Atlanta on Tuesday.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.