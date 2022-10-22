The Triple Chile Hatch Bowl is the result of a seasonal menu partnership between Chopt Creative Salad Company and ZIA Hatch Chile Company. Chopt will open a new location at The Forum Peachtree Corners on Wednesday.
Photo: Chopt Creative Salad Company
Photo: Chopt Creative Salad Company
This wrap is one of the menu items at Chopt Creative Salad Company. Chopt will open a new location at The Forum Peachtree Corners on Wednesday.
Photo: Chopt Creative Salad Company
These salads are some of the menu items at Chopt Creative Salad Company. Chopt will open a new location at The Forum Peachtree Corners on Wednesday.
Photo: Chopt Creative Salad Company
These bowls and wraps are some of the menu items at Chopt Creative Salad Company. Chopt will open a new location at The Forum Peachtree Corners on Wednesday.
Photo: Chopt Creative Salad Company
The Custom Craft Salad is one of the menu items at Chopt Creative Salad Company. Chopt will open a new location at The Forum Peachtree Corners on Wednesday.
Peachtree Corners residents will gain a new place to get a salad this week.
Chopt Creative Salad Company will open a new 2,521-square-foot location in The Forum Peachtree Corners shopping center on Wednesday. The fast-casual salad restaurant will give residents a sneak peak of the new eatery on Tuesday, however, when it hosts a charity event to benefit HOPE Atlanta on Tuesday.
“We love to create,” Chopt co-Founder Colin McCabe said. “Mexican Goddess, Sweet & Smoky Chipotle Vinaigrette, Chimichurri Ranch, Sesame Ginger. These are just a few of the dressing flavors that will turn your salad into something special. We encourage people to come up with their own creations, topped off with one-of-a-kind dressings.”
Chopt will team up with local and artisanal partners, such as Hollar and Greene, Scott Farms, Pure Flavor Farms of Georgia and others for items at the new Peachtree Corners location. The restaurant will also offer a seasonal menu created in collaboration with ZIA Hatch Chile Company. The restaurant brand touts its menu items as “the most creative salads and bowls with thoughtfully-sourced ingredients” and more than 18 dressings.
Chopt’s dining room will have seating for 45 customers and its patio area will have seating for another 40 customers. It will also have a pick-up shelf for take-out and delivery orders.
As for the preview event on Tuesday, that will be Chopt Gives Day at the restaurant. Local residents will get a chance to sample the menu items the before the official opening, with two time periods to stop by: 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. for lunch or 5 to 7:30 p.m. for dinner. Customers will be able to dine in or order either online or through the Chopt app on Chopt Gives Day.
The preview event will be the kick-off to the Peachtree Corners location’s partnership with HOPE Atlanta, which provides assistance to Georgians who are experiencing housing and food insecurity. the organization served nearly 10,000 people in need of housing assistance, and gave out more than 500,000 pounds of food, last year. One of its food assistance programs is Smart Lunch Smart Kid, which provides meal assistance to children experiencing food insecurity when school is out of session.
“HOPE Atlanta is about building a community passionate about combating hunger across the state, and it’s refreshing to see companies like Chopt share the belief that everyone deserves access to nutritious and wholesome meals,” HOPE Atlanta Chief Development Officer Liz Liston said. “Donations raised by the community through Chopt Gives Day will further our fight to combat hunger, and we are so thankful to be partnering with them for their Peachtree Corners opening, as well as their Marietta opening in November.”
McCabe added, “One of our core values at Chopt is ‘Be Generous,’ and it’s our mission to give back to the communities we serve in any way we can. Over the years, our Chopt Gives partnerships are what have helped have an impact on the organizations we work with. Since our first opening in the Atlanta Area, we have had the opportunity to raise over $13,000 for three local nonprofits, including Adventure Bags, The Giving Kitchen, and Atlanta Community Food Bank.”
The Forum Peachtree Corners is located at 4880 Peachtree Corners Circle in Peachtree Corners. One the restaurant officially opens, it will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sundays.
