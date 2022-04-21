It’s a fun event for a good cause. And this Saturday it returns to the Lawrenceville Square.
The Family Promise Bed Race is back. The event is the most visible fund raiser for Family Promise of Gwinnett, an organization that strives to end homelessness one family at a time.
Family Promise operates Promise Haven where families experiencing homelessness stay for up to 90 days while looking for jobs and housing. Community volunteers provide evening meals for the families.
Local community teams pay entry fees to compete in the Bed Race, which is just what it sounds like — decorated beds on wheels racing around the Lawrenceville Square.
“Some teams get very serious about winning the Bed Race, but for most of us, this is a light-hearted race to call attention to a very serious problem,” said Carol Love, Executive Director of Family Promise of Gwinnett County.
The Bed Race, typically an annual event, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic and Love said organizers and participants are excited for its return.
“We’re very glad to be hosting the Bed Race again,” Love said. “We look forward to seeing people come cheer on their favorite team.”
During the Bed Race, teams of four runners, plus one rider, race their beds for 228 yards. Each team competes in two heats. The racing beds must have a mattress or box springs; no air mattresses.
Racing begins at 11 a.m. at the corner of Perry and Pike streets. Trophies will be presented during a 12:30 p.m. during a closing ceremony. Awards will be given for the fastest bed in youth and adult categories, a people’s choice for favorite bed design and to the top fundraising team.
Bed Race sponsors include Metro Waterproofing, M.C. Dean, Thrivent, Peach State Federal Credit Union, and Bullseye Indoor Range and Gun Shop.
