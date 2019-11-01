Thanks to support from the PNC Foundation, the Coca-Cola Foundation and CareSource, Children’s Museum of Atlanta will open its doors and admit families without cost on “Family Free Day,” set for Wednesday, Nov. 13.
There will be three interactive sessions on Nov. 13 – Session One runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Session Two runs from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and Session Three runs from 4 to 6:30 p.m. To guarantee entrance, families must preregister online beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12. In order to welcome as many guests as possible, families may not register for more than one session.
Programming for “Family Free Day” will focus on the fall harvest season and nutrition. Programming will include providing children the opportunity to create plates of colorful balanced meals in the Art Studio, to learn about how food provides fuel and energy at the Science Bar, and to make simple machines used on farms in the Build It Lab.
The three sessions will also give visitors the chance to explore the museum’s six permanent interactive exhibits, as well as “Curious George: Let’s Get Serious,” running through Jan. 5.
Thanks to the support of sponsors, the museum offers extended hours and free admission to families four times each year. Besides the featured activities and exhibits, “Family Free Day” includes a festival-like atmosphere celebrating innovation and creativity.
Recognized as the only educational venue of its kind in Atlanta, Children’s Museum of Atlanta – located at 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive in downtown Atlanta — is a nonprofit that through community outreach initiatives, educational programs and exhibits designed for children, strives to spark every child’s imagination, sense of discovery and learning through the power of play.
Founded in 1988, Children’s Museum of Atlanta opened its permanent facility in Centennial Olympic Park in 2003. Since its opening, the museum has become Atlanta’s premier source of hands-on and exploratory learning for young children. The museum has more than 200,000 visitors a year and has welcome more than 2 million guests to date.
For more information or to register, visit childrensmuseumatlanta.org/familyfreeday.