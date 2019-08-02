Families looking for something to do with their children will have the opportunity to visit the Children’s Museum of Atlanta for free later this month.
On Aug. 21, the museum is bring back its Family Free Day, which will feature programming specifically centered around arts and music.
Kids will have the opportunity to draw with chalk in the Art Studio, learn about the science of color at the Science Bar, make xylophones in the Build It Lab and more.
Made possible by the support of the PNC Foundation, The Coca-Cola Foundation and CareSource, the three sessions will also offer the chance for kids to explore the Museum’s six permanent, interactive exhibits as well as Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit, which runs through Sept. 8.
To guarantee entrance, families must pre-register online, beginning at 7 a.m. on Aug. 20 for session one, two or three. Families may not register for multiple sessions.
Session one runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., session two from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and session three from 4 to 6:30 p.m. For more information or to register, visit childrensmuseumatlanta.org/familyfreeday.