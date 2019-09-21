Suwanee turned into a three-ring circus Saturday, but that’s exactly what city officials had planned for this weekend.
This year’s two-day Suwanee Fest, which began Saturday at Suwanee Town Center Park, has a circus theme, titled “The Greatest Festival on Earth.” There are the usual circus and carnival-style attractions, such as tightrope walkers, a hoop of fire jump, jugglers, stilt walkers, caricature illustrators, a test your strength and ring the bell game and a muscle man weight lift.
And that was in addition to rides, sandcastle area, games and inflatables in the family fun area.
“We’re living up to that (Greatest Festival on Earth) name because we’re having record attendance, great temperatures and smiles all around,” Suwanee Events and Outreach Manager Amy Doherty said.
This is the fifth year that Suwanee Fest has been a two-day affair, but the event has been taking place annually for nearly 40 years. An exact attendance won’t be available until later in the week, but Doherty said since temperatures were milder than last year’s festival, the crowd was visibly larger Saturday.
Thousands of people, many of whom were families, strolled around the park, amid the carnival games, vendors and food booths selling everything from funnel cakes to Thai springs rolls.
The festival will continue Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The event includes nearly 200 arts and craft vendors, 15 entertainment acts and tours of a “tiny house” made and put on display by Suwanee-based Mustard Seed Homes.
On Saturday, “America’s Got Talent” alum Angelica Hale and the Queen tribute band Queen Nation were among the entertainment acts.
There was also a circus-style parade along Main Street, Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road and Buford Highway heading into Town Center Park to kick off the two-day festival.
“(Sunday) we get to do more of the same fun, so we still have our family fun zone and entertainment,” Doherty said. “The only thing we don’t have (Sunday) is the parade.”
For attendees who dropped by Saturday, there was seemingly something for everyone — even a “Man Cave” where attendees could catch college football games on TVs that were set up.
Suwanee resident Kiera Chiapperini decided to test her strength on the bell ringing game — at her sister’s urging. She swung a hammer three times, but the highest she got the bell ginger up to was the 7 mark, which was closer to the ground than the bell.
“That didn’t go as high as I thought it would,” she told her family and boyfriend after she finished her turn.
This was Chiapperini’s first time attending Suwanee Fest and she gave it positive reviews.
“My favorite part has probably been the tiny house because it’s so cute,” she said. “I’ve never been in a tiny house before, but it’s actually more spacious than you think and it’s really nice.”
Elsewhere at the festival, George The Bubble Man used wands to make bubbles of various shapes and sizes float through the air by Suwanee City Hall. Because of how light the bubbles were, it was easy for young kids to manipulate where they went by blowing on them.
“Keep blowing on it so it will keep dancing,” he told one little girl who was able to make a bubble change shapes from round to oval and eventually abstract as she blew it around the parking lot.
Elsewhere, jugglers and other performers told jokes — although they warned spectators that the jokes were corny — as they did stunts to dazzle the crowds.
“Did you guys hear about the big circus fire in Georgia? It was in tents,” one woman told the audience as she spun hula hoops around her arms.
For those planning to attend the second day of the festival, parking and a free shuttle service for the festival is available at:
Shadowbrook Baptist Church♦ , 4187 Suwanee Dam Road (This site also includes handicap accessible shuttles);
♦ Shawnee North Business Center♦ , 305 Shawnee North Drive; and
♦ Southeastern Freight, 3655 Windsor Park Drive (Attendees are asked to enter from Buford Highway).