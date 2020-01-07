Duluth residents will soon have another option for eating in the city's historic downtown district.
Falling Rabbit Restaurant is preparing for an early 2020 opening on West Lawrenceville Street in Duluth's Parsons Alley entertainment district. The restaurant, which will be run by Executive Chef Chuck Woods and General Manager Barbara Vickers, will be located next to Maple Street Biscuit Company at the corner of West Lawrenceville and Hill Streets.
"Falling Rabbit’s unique menu features elevated seasonal cuisine complimented by creative wine and bar offerings," Falling Rabbit officials said on their website, www.fallingrabbit.com. "Paired with the stunning interior design by Studio SOGO’s Leslie Ellsworth and focus on hospitality, food, family, friends, tradition, and love, Falling Rabbit is destined to be the location in Parsons Alley to imbibe and celebrate life."
Woods and Vickers have previously worked together on restaurants in the Chicago area, including Girl and the Goat, Trench Bar, Prairie School, Tied House and Dorian's.