"The Flash" actor Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty on Monday to burglary charges in relation to an alleged Vermont home invasion in which they are accused of stealing alcohol, according to Bennington Criminal Court Operations Manager Wendy Dickie.

Miller, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, appeared virtually in the hearing with their attorney, Lisa Shelkrot. They face one felony charge of burglary into an occupied dwelling and one misdemeanor charge of petty larceny, Dickie said.

