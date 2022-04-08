Ezra Miller arrest fallout: Fans are calling to replace the star in film version of 'The Flash' By Lisa Respers France, CNN Apr 8, 2022 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following the recent arrest of Ezra Miller after an incident at a bar in Hawaii, fans on social media are lobbying to get the actor replaced in the forthcoming DC film "The Flash."Miller, who prefers to be identified by the pronouns they/them, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment last month in Hilo, Hawaii.They are set to star in the film adaptation of the superhero tale, which is also a popular TV series. The movie is slated for a June 2023 release. There's been chatter online that Grant Gustin, who stars in the television version of "The Flash," should take over the role from Miller."Probably a good time to mention this, Grant Gustin would've been a much better DCEU Flash," one person tweeted, referencing the DC Extended Universe franchise. Gustin has portrayed Barry Allen / The Flash since the CW series premiered in 2014.Miller also stars in the upcoming "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore."CNN has reached out to reps for Miller and Gustin for comment.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 