Explore Gwinnett recently announced more than $150,000 in grant funds were awarded to local arts organizations, including Fezziwig Foundation.

 Photo: Explore Gwinnett

Artober Gwinnett — a month-long celebration of art and culture aimed at increasing participation in events throughout the county — is back.

And Explore Gwinnett is using the month to highlight art organizations, venues and “the artists who shape the vibrant, creative community.”