Artober Gwinnett — a month-long celebration of art and culture aimed at increasing participation in events throughout the county — is back.
And Explore Gwinnett is using the month to highlight art organizations, venues and “the artists who shape the vibrant, creative community.”
In addition to the organization’s recent grant distributions to local art-focused nonprofits, Explore Gwinnett is also promoting dozens of art and cultural organizations throughout the month, in addition to hosting four official Artober Gwinnett events.
“We are so excited to celebrate Artober Gwinnett by showcasing the wide variety of art and culture our community offers,” Victoria Hawkins, senior director of marketing and destination development at Explore Gwinnett, said. “This event furthers our mission to increase Gwinnett County’s profile as a cultural, inclusive destination where the arts educate, elevate and inspire.”
Now in its third year, Gwinnett Creativity Fund (GCF) Project Grants provide financial support to Gwinnett County arts and cultural programs with the goal of continuing to expand the community’s diverse cultural scene, Explore Gwinnett officials said.
The organization recently announced more than $150,000 in grant funds were awarded to local arts organizations, including:
♦ Atlanta International Night Market
♦ Aurora Theatre
♦ Fezziwig Foundation
♦ Fresh Films (Dreaming Tree Foundation)
♦ The Hudgens Center for Art and Learning
♦ Live Arts Theater, Inc.
♦ Norcross Gallery and Studios
♦ North Metro Academy of Performing Arts
♦ Players Guild at Sugar Hill
♦ Spectrum Autism Support Group
♦ Suwanee Arts Center
♦ Suwanee Public Arts Commission
♦ Urban MediaMakers Film Festival
Among the events sponsored by Explore Gwinntet for Artober are these two that take place at the end of the month:
♦ Spirits & Spirits: This Halloween special will take place at the Lawrenceville Arts Center on Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. and will feature cocktails, a pumpkin carving demonstration, a true crime panel featuring stories of local cases and an afterparty with a live DJ. Tickets range from $18 to $25 and are available online.
♦ Pawcasso Day at the Hudgens: Attendees are invited to a Halloween-themed Pawcasso Day with their four-legged friends at the Hudgens Center for the Arts on Oct. 29 from 1 to 4 p.m.
View the work of Pablo Picasso while fur babies create a paw-print painting of their own to take home. Pet-friendly vendors, costume contest, giveaways, DJ and art activity stations will be available for human children as well.
Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite for $5 per dog and free for their owners. Guests can also make an additional $5 donation to Hudgens for caricature drawings.
