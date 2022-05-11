The City of Suwanee Public Arts Commission is one of 10 groups selected to receive Explore Gwinnett’s Gwinnett Creativity Fund project grant. The $15,000 matching grant will fund the Town Center Amphitheatre Stage Wings Project, city officials said.
Runoff from the stage roof was causing two 840-square-foot grass “wings” on either side of the stage to erode, and were in constant need of maintenance. When Suwanee’s public works department decided to hardscape the area, the Public Art Commission stepped in with a different idea, according to city officials.
The left stage wings feature large concrete blocks with quotes from musicians embedded in metal text. Artist Marc Moulton fabricated the blocks.
The right wing includes a design created by city staff member Paul Bara and painted by artist Meg Mitchell. The design features the longitude/latitude coordinates for Town Center Park along with “Stand in the place where you are,” from Georgia band R.E.M.
“We’ve taken a constant problem for our public works department and turned it into a great selfie spot!” City of Suwanee Assistant City Manager Denise Brinson said. “This project would have never come to fruition if not for the matching funds from Explore Gwinnett.”
