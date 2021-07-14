The Hudgens Center was recently awarded an $11,500 Gwinnett Creativity Fund Operating Grant from Explore Gwinnett.
The funds will be used to support The Hudgens educational programming and outreach initiatives that serve and support individuals and families throughout the local community, Hudgens officials said.
“Our heartfelt thanks to Explore Gwinnett and the Gwinnett Creativity Fund for your commitment to The Hudgens mission and vision,” Hudgens Center officials said in a statement.
“Explore Gwinnett is such a generous supporter of the arts in our community,” says Stephanie Lloyd, Education & Development Coordinator at The Hudgens Center for Art & Learning, “We are so grateful to have a tight-knit group of creative leaders who are invested in the future of the arts here in Gwinnett County.”
The Gwinnett Creativity Fund goals are to allow nonprofit arts and cultural organizations to grow and evolve, provide programmatic and educational opportunities, engage underserved audiences and enhance Gwinnett’s economic development and cultural landscape.
For more information, go to gwinnettcreativityfund.com.
The Hudgens Center for Art and Learning is a nonprofit organization focused on the arts in and around Gwinnett since its establishment in 1981. The Hudgens’ mission is to bring art lovers, leaders and learners together through quality programs and exhibitions.
That mission is accomplished through visual arts initiatives, such as fine art exhibits, education programming for all ages and abilities, and community arts initiatives that support underserved populations in our community.
For more information about art exhibits, events and classes at the Hudgens, please visit the website at www.thehudgens.org or call 770-623-6002.
