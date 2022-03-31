The Towne Green in Snellville will once again be rocking as Experience presents four free high-energy concerts.
The concerts take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on the Towne Green in front of City Hall, which is located at 2342 Oak Road. Attendees are urged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Beer, wine and food will be available for purchase.
The schedule is as:
May 28: Queen Nation – a tribute to British rockers Queen – kick off the series. A Memorial Day celebration will take place before the show at 4 p.m. in front of the Veterans Memorial.
July 23: Chi-Town Transit Authority – a tribute to Chicago – performs. Chi-Town Transit Authority is an eight-piece Chicago Tribute band based out of Atlanta dedicated in reproducing the “Chicago” Concert experience.
They feature a tight horn section along with the dynamic vocal harmonies that Chicago is famous for and perform all of the familiar and famous songs covering over four decades of steady hits written and recorded by Chicago.
Aug. 20: DEPARTURE – the popular Journey Tribute Band – returns to the Towne Green stage. In its 14th year together, DEPARTURE replicates the look, sound and feel of the original 80s rock super group — Journey.
Sept. 24: Wrapping up the series is Uptown Funk – a tribute to Bruno Mars.
Reserved tables for eight people are available for $160. Tables are limited to a first-come, first-served basis. You can reserve tables online www.ExperienceSnellville.com under “concerts.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.