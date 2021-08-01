Excited for 'House of Gucci'? Here's what to watch to get ready By Lisa Respers France, CNN Aug 1, 2021 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The "House of Gucci" trailer is out and the film looks like fire.Starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, it is based on the true life story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, head of the Gucci fashion house.Driver stars as Gucci and Gaga as his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of arranging the killing. And because who doesn't love a true crime narrative as well as the beauty of fashion, here's some of what you can watch to get ready for the forthcoming film:'Lady Gucci: The Story of Patrizia Reggiani'Hear the story from Reggiani's own mouth.This doc featured not only her, but also friends, a co-conspirator, journalists and the detective who helped solve the case.It's worth it just to see how completely fabulous and unrepentant Reggiani comes across."Lady Gucci" is currently streaming on Discovery+.'Fashion Victim: The Last of the Guccis'If you are looking for a bit more of the history of the fashion house mixed in with the crime, this is the film for you. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists The documentary traces the rise of Gucci, its fall after the murder and the rebirth under new ownership.It's available on Filmrise.'The Director: An Evolution in Three Acts'This one must be included, because while it's not focused on the death of Gucci, it's a great behind-the-scenes take on the fashion.Produced by James Franco, it focuses on the career of Gucci's former creative director, Frida Giannini.The film spans 18 months and is both compelling and intimate.Look for it streaming on Amazon.Take your time going through these as "House of Gucci" is not scheduled to be released until November 24.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Companies Gucci Group Arts And Entertainment Fashion Design Patrizia Reggiani Maurizio Gucci Gaga Crime Criminal Law Cinema Show Adam Driver Murder Film More Entertainment Entertainment Excited for 'House of Gucci'? Here's what to watch to get ready By Lisa Respers France, CNN 35 min ago 0 Entertainment Olympics schedule and events to watch Sunday By Meg Wagner 5 hrs ago 0 +11 Photos featured Meet my TOYBOY! 10 famous women in a relationship with a younger man Bang Showbiz 11 hrs ago 0 +12 News featuredpopularurgent Central Gwinnett's School of the Arts preparing to open its doors to arts students By Curt Yeomans curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com 13 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Trending Recipes Latest John Lewis aide hopes young Americans use lessons in posthumous graphic novel to change lawmakers' minds on voting rights 5 wounded in early morning shooting near Bourbon Street in New Orleans, police say Senators confident trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure deal will be introduced Sunday 'Kayak Court' provides the homeless with access to legal services in Salt Lake City Higher wages are fantastic for workers. But small businesses are struggling to keep up » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett police say woman found dead at Yellow River Park was teen from LithoniaGwinnett police investigating fatal shootout at Grayson Highway shopping centerHebron Church to host Celebration of Life for beloved pastor Flip JohnsonGwinnett school board officially hires Calvin Watts to be GCPS' new superintendentGwinnett County schools to again require face masks in school facilities, on busesGwinnett Chamber fetes J. Alvin Wilbanks ahead of his last day as superintendent of Gwinnett County Public SchoolsDuluth police arrest trio for theft of catalytic converters from a car at an apartment complexTrack renovations moving quickly at Atlanta Motor SpeedwayIn the Atlanta area, some school districts will require masks. The state's biggest district — Gwinnett County Public Schools —is taking a different approachGwinnett commissioners looking at how to incorporate public feedback for BOC redistricting CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailON THE MARKET: This home overlooking the 12th hole at Sugarloaf Country Club is listed for $1.795 millionWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for July 25, 2021PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — July 26GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — July 30 to Aug. 1PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — July 26Common home renovation projects with the lowest return on investmentPHOTOS: Gwinnett Chamber hosts tribute to GCPS Superintendent J. Alvin WilbanksIN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from July 19-25PHOTOS: Parents, community members protest against Gwinnett schools mask mandate CommentedGwinnett County schools to again require face masks in school facilities, on buses (12)Gwinnett school board officially hires Calvin Watts to be GCPS' new superintendent (3)Agencies pick route for Atlanta-to-Charlotte high-speed rail line (2)Atlanta woman wakes up to find a wild African cat on her bed (2)Lilburn, property owners teaming up to remove more than 3,000 tires illegally dumped behind shopping center (2)Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful hosting Household Hazardous Materials Waste Collection event on Thursday (1)CDC warns not to swim with diarrhea, but all Twitter can focus on is the gif the agency used (1)Gwinnett Commissioners will meet later this month to discuss developing a code of conduct for themselves (1)Gwinnett school board names Kent School District chief Calvin Watts as sole finalist for GCPS superintendent position (1)Coke is giving one of its most popular drinks a makeover (1) Featured Businesses City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-963-2414 Website Events Jackson Electric Membership Corporation Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville 461 Swanson Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 1-800-462-3691 Website City of Norcross 65 Lawrenceville St., Norcross, GA 30071 770-448-2122 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: What steps are you and your family taking to stay safe from the Delta variant? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: We are wearing masks (even if vaccinated) in public places while inside. We are staying home more. We are making sure everyone in the family is vaccinated. We're not doing anything different, just trying to be smart about it. I haven't even thought about it. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.