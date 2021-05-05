The sounds of bluegrass music will fill Everett’s Music Barn in Suwanee for most of Saturday as the venue hosts its Spring Music Festival.
The festival will kick off at noon and music will start at 2 p.m., continuing throughout the afternoon and into the evening.
"Plenty of room to jam inside and out," Everett Music Barn posted on Facebook.
The festival is a fundraiser to "to help support our historic venue with some much needed repairs," the Facebook post said.
Admission to the alcohol free venue is free, but there is a donation bucket at the entrance to the barn. And organizers said there will be raffle drawings between each show.
Band scheduled to perform include:
• The Wiseman Brothers
• Skillet Lickers
• 501 Central
• The Edgar Loudermilk Band
• Dan Arnold with Jamey Pittman & Friends
• Last Call
For more information, call 678-858-5363.
