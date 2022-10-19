In this file photo, a group of men play bluegrass music during a jam session in the Everett home located next to the Everett’s Music Barn in Suwanee. Players of all levels are invited to join the jam sessions.
Audience members listen to performers at Everett’s Music Barn.
The Fall Festival at Everett’s Music Barn features plenty of banjo playing.
The hold Everett home that fronts Everett’s Music Barn,
For decades, Gwinnett native Tommy Everett has been easy to find on Saturday night — behind the sound board at the historic Everett’s Music Barn in Suwanee.
“I’m here every Saturday night,” said Everett, 63. “I’ve been married 32 years and I’ve been on two vacations. I can’t go far because I have to be back home on Saturdays.”
For nearly 60 years, bluegrass has been on the musical menu at the barn — located on Stonecypher Road — and the Everett family has been at the center of the Saturday night hoots, welcoming pickers, singers and patrons from around town and around the globe.
“My dad Leroy Everett was the oldest sibling of the family and he helped start the (venue),” said Everett. “It’s always been a part of my life.”
Everett’s Music Barn will host its semi-annual festival and fundraiser on Saturday. There are close to a dozen featured acts that will perform on the barn stage and it’s difficult to calculate the number of musicians that will play at other spots on the property, including the music room and the porches of the family homestead nearby.
Some of the artists scheduled to perform include The Band Jubilee, The Skillett Lickers (which traces its lineage to the 1920s), Bluegrass Alliance, Fontanna Sunset, The New Apostles of Bluegrass, The Band of Brothers and The Dave Atkins Band.
“We’ve got nine or 10 bands that plan to perform and there will be music in every room of the old homeplace, out under the tents and music throughout the day,” said Everett, who has been the soundman since 1978. “We’ll have barbecue, hot dogs, deserts and all the trimmings, and everything is just donation — no charge. All proceeds go to help the barn. We have two fundraisers a year — one in April and one in October, just to help keep the barn going.”
The church pews seat about 180 in the barn, which was constructed in the early 1970s and, Everett adds, is air-conditioned. As many as 500 patrons are expected at some point during the alcohol-free festival, which begins at 1 p.m. and will probably go well beyond midnight.
“It’s literally a poker shoot,” Everett said of weekly attendance. “You can have a crowd of 50 or 75 people, and then the next thing you know they’re standing outside and can’t get in because of all the people. You never know — it depends on who’s in town.”
Interestingly enough, in spite of his family’s musical legacy, Everett — who operates the venue with his sister, Rena McDaniel — is not a performer, preferring to keep things running behind the scenes.
“I’m tone-deaf,” he said. “A lot of bands come in from out of state and when they meet me they ask if I can sing and I tell them I’m tone-deaf and they think, ‘He’s running sound?’ I know all the words but I’m smart enough to know I can’t sing. I run the place and run the sound and just do what I need to do. That’s where the Lord put me.”
Everett said he’s pleased with the boost the Music Barn has received not only from artists (who play for free) and patrons but also from larger entities.
“I’m most proud of the venue because the city of Suwanee and the state of Georgia have supported us so much,” he said. “We’re an historic venue and it’s part of the city of Suwanee and they’ve been very good to support us. We’ve even got a QR code and will tell the whole story about the barn.
“Since I don’t perform, the thing I get out of this is providing a venue for the people of Suwanee, the people of the bluegrass community and people all over the Southeast. I provide a good, Christian-based venue with no alcohol. They can bring their children or their grandparents. Every week, somebody comes from out of state or even from out of the country. When people visit Suwanee, people want to bring them to the barn. That’s my reward.”
