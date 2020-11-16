Ever wanted to own your own water park? Great Wolf Lodge is giving you that chance, albeit a few hours at a time.
With consumer trends amid the pandemic moving toward more private getaways, Great Wolf Lodge is offer an "Own the Park" package. That package, which starts at $10,000, gives groups up to 50 people their own private use of the water park after hours, offering what the company calls "an appealing option for extended families looking to reconnect, or close friends looking for options to spend time together."
The unique package provides an opportunity never before afforded to resort guests – exclusive use of the resort’s expansive indoor water park after regular operating hours. For two and a half hours, the package give you access to all the amenities of the water park — and in a private setting.
“Historically, this type of intimate, personalized experience has been limited to the luxury travel sector, and we feel there is a unique opportunity enter this space with a one-of-a-kind package that focuses solely on families,” said Murray Hennessy, Chief Executive Officer of Great Wolf Resorts. “Now more than ever, families are craving experiences they can share with close friends and extended family, and this package offers that with the enviable backdrop of our popular water parks.”
What does the Great Wolf Lodge package include"
• Exclusive water park access for 2.5 hours in the evening, after the park closes to the public – all slides, pools, rivers, water play features – just for those included on the package – with play safely overseen by Great Wolf’s lifeguards.
• Access to a refreshment station with complimentary soft drinks, water, iced tea and snacks.
• Overnight accommodations for your group in up to 10 family suites. Each suite sleeps up to five guests with two double beds and a pullout couch.
• In-suite fridge stocked with snacks, bottled water and non-alcoholic beverages.
• A welcome gift valued at up to $50 per each family suite.
• A private breakfast for your group the morning after the private water park experience.
• All the complimentary services and amenities available to all other Great Wolf guests, including daily water park access, seasonal programs, StoryTime, Yoga Tails, crafts and more.
The Georgia Great Wolf Lodge in LaGrange is offering the package, along with the following Great Wolf Lodge resorts:
• Pocono Mountains, Penn.
• Williamsburg, Va.
• Grapevine, Tex.
• Colorado Springs, Colo.
• Scottsdale/Talking Stick, Ariz.
Guests interested in purchasing the “Own the Park” Package should visit www.greatwolf.com/own-the-park and complete an information request form. A member of the Great Wolf Lodge Pack will contact the guest directly to gather more details and set-up the experience.
The package must be reserved at least 14 days prior to preferred arrival date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.