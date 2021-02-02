The Infinite Energy Arena is preparing for the return of events when Disney On Ice brings "Mickey's Search Party" to the facility in April.
The show, produced by Feld Entertainment, will be in Gwinnett County April 15-25 and will feature Feld's "Guest Wellness Enhancements."
Feld Entertainment officials say they are working closely with venue partners like Infinite Energy Arena to establish and follow COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with all federal, state and local guidelines.
"Pod Seating has been created for family and friends to safely enjoy Disney On Ice while social distancing from other groups that are also in attendance," Feld Entertainment said in a statement. "Seating capacity at Infinite Energy Arena for Disney On Ice will be reduced with the Pod Seating structure in place. As an additional precaution, face coverings are required for guests ages 2 and older except when eating or drinking in their seats, unless otherwise exempted by law."
Full details on Feld Entertainment's Guest Wellness Enhancements can be found here.
The show follows Mickey Mouse and pals as they follow Captain Hook’s treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell after Captain Hook attempts to capture her magic. Along the way, appearances will be made by Belle, Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Jessie, Moanna and many others.
Disney On Ice pre-sale tickets are now available to preferred Customers and will go on sale to the general public Feb. 9.
Feld Entertainment officials said guests who want to purchase Disney On Ice souvenirs will find the process easier than ever thanks to a new contactless shopping experience with touch-free payment and digital purchasing options. Guests can pre-order items prior to arriving at Infinite Energy Arena or from the comfort of their seats. Once ordered, guests can pick up their purchases at a convenient, contactless pickup station during the show.
Additional information on ordering souvenirs can be found here.
