'Euphoria' Season 2 trailer is here By Lisa Respers France, CNN Nov 25, 2021

The next season of "Euphoria" looks pretty "irresponsible."At least that's a bit of the theme based on the new trailer for the second season of the acclaimed HBO drama. (HBO is owned by CNN's parent company.)Emmy winner Zendaya as Rue is featured dancing and singing along to the Frank Sinatra tune "Call Me Irresponsible."There is plenty of partying and what looks to be drama with police and a gun. "When you're younger, everything feels so permanent," Rue says in the trailer. "But as you get older, you begin to realize nothing is and everyone you love could drift away."The sophomore season of "Euphoria" starts January 9.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 