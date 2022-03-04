Essence Festival 2022 to feature Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj and more By Lisa Respers France, CNN Mar 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Essence Fest is returning to an in-person event this summer with a star roster.Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart and New Edition will headline the event, set to run forme June 30 to July 3 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.Other artists announced include Jazmine Sullivan, Chloe x Halle, Summer Walker, The Isley Brothers and superstar DJ D-Nice.One of the largest annual Black music and cultural festivals, Essence Fest had moved to a virtual event for the past two years because of the pandemic. There will also be seminars, presentations and a virtual marketplace offered during the gathering.Additional acts are expected to be announced and more information can be found at the event's site.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most Popular Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Festivals Janet Jackson Nicki Minaj Isley Brothers Show Fest Essence Festival Kevin Hart New Edition More Entertainment Entertainment Disney+ to Offer Ad-Supported Subscription Option in Late 2022 Martin Holmes, TV InsiderUpdated 7 min ago 0 Entertainment ‘Shining Vale’ Cast Talks Balancing Humor & Horror in the Starz Series (VIDEO) Damian Holbrook, TV InsiderUpdated 7 min ago 0 Entertainment Colin Farrell has a big weekend By Marianne Garvey 56 min ago 0 Entertainment featured ART BEAT: Hudgens Center's newest exhibit offers a charming glimpse into Korean everyday life By Holley Calmes Staff Correspondent 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Supreme Court upholds death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Colin Farrell has a big weekend 'Lucy and Desi' puts a heart around the 'I Love Lucy' stars' role as TV pioneers Skinny Rescue Puppy Found Spooning His Foster Brother | The Dodo Foster Diaries {{title}} Trending Recipes Latest Supreme Court upholds death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Stanford University star soccer player died by suicide, parents tell NBC ART BEAT: Hudgens Center's newest exhibit offers a charming glimpse into Korean everyday life Years ago, she told police she had been abducted, beaten and branded. Now she's charged with making it all up DALY: Preparing your lawn for the growing season » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGeorgia High School Association's late bracket change doesn't sit well with BerkmarPROGRESS: Former Olympic Tennis Center site expected to become 'signature southern gateway' for Gwinnett CountyAt least three people plan to run in open Gwinnett County school board District 4 raceSeckinger High School's latest coaching hires include 3 Gwinnett graduatesGwinnett County Public Schools drops face mask mandate after new guidance from CDCPROGRESS: Snellville's Grove at Towne Center will transform city's downtown areaShooting near Lawrenceville leaves one dead, another in critical condition, Gwinnett County police sayFormer Archer basketball player Malik Sproles, 22, dies in car accidentGwinnett County Public Schools appoints new Starling Elementary School principalSugar Hill native and North Gwinnett High School graduate Holly Haynes crowned as Miss Georgia USA CollectionsON THE MARKET: This secluded Buford home on 7 acres has a large workshop and its own bridgeWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Feb. 27, 2022PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Feb. 285 takeaways from Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson's State of the County AddressPHOTOS: Scenes from the 2022 Run The Reagan road race — Part IIPROGRESS 2022: Year of the Mega Project in Gwinnett CountyPHOTOS: Scenes from the 2022 Run The Reagan road race — Part IGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — March 4-6IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Feb. 21-2710 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Feb. 27 CommentedJury finds Ahmaud Arbery's killers were racially motivated in chasing him (6)Lawrenceville Acting Police Chief Myron Walker admits to having affair 7 years ago, using resources of Gwinnett Sheriff's Office to facilitate it (6)Atlanta DA investigating Trump's election interference: 'We're not here playing a game' (5)OPINION: Republican re-districting of Board of Commissioners disrespects Gwinnett community (3)More than 50 community leaders from across Georgia sign letter supporting Gwinnett County school board Chairwoman Tarece Johnson (2)Four states set timelines for the end of school mask mandates (2)While awaiting updated CDC guidance, here's the data states are using to lift Covid-19 restrictions (2)Duluth police take out warrant for arrest of gun store owner who was shot during argument (2)Georgia House OKs Republican-backed Gwinnett County commission redistricting map (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools honors Counselors of the Year (1) Featured Businesses City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-2414 Website Events Gas South District Administration Offices 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 +1(770)813-7500 Website Events Aurora Theatre 128 W Pike St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(678)226-6222 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Do you think the United States is doing enough to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. The sanctions will be effective and the U.S. doesn't need to get more involved. No. The U.S. could do a lot more without sending troops to fight Russia directly. I don't know. This is a really complicated issue. I am not keeping up with the crisis in Ukraine. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.