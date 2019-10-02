Erica Mena and Safaree from 'Love & Hip Hop' are expecting

First comes "Love & Hip Hop," then comes talk of marriage, then come Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels and a baby carriage.
The reality TV stars are expecting their first child together.
The couple, who are cast members on VH1's series, "Love & Hip Hop," confirmed the news in a video posted Wednesday to their network's YouTube account.
"I'm excited," Samuels, a rapper and producer who goes professionally by his first name, said as he rubbed Mena's belly.
The pair got engaged in December.
Samuels dated rapper Nicki Minaj for years, and Mena was formerly engaged to rapper/actor/TV host Bow Wow.
She is the mother of a son, King Conde.